Irish Olympic Games bring fun to downtown Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Let the game begin, as Downtown Wapakoneta welcomed the competitors for the 3rd annual Irish Olympics Games. The event was created during the last winter Olympic Games, to have some St. Patrick’s Day fun. Teams went around to 20 different businesses to compete in a variety of games like flip cup or tabletop curling for the chance to win a bead necklace. At the end of the event, the adult or child that turns in the most bead necklaces will win a prize. While the games are fun, the real winners are the businesses that get some traffic during a slow part of the year.
“We were looking for a way to get some involvement in downtown Wapakoneta, and still pull in our restaurants and some of our drink locations,” says Lynne Skaggs, Casa Chic and Organizer of Irish Olympics Games. “And it doesn’t have to be great weather because they are going in and out. So, it’s not necessarily going to always be beautiful. Which is fine because we are inside.”
Around 20 teams competed this year, despite the cold temperatures, Skaggs says they are looking forward to continuing the Irish Olympics Games next year.