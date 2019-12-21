Is Christmas stressing you out

The holidays are meant to be holly and jolly but stress is still inevitable in some cases. Our team sat down with Hannah Stokes, a psychology professor at ONU, to see how to point out the signs and causes of stress, and remedies for it.
Whether your stress comes from family-related matters or financial problems, it still can cause discomfort during the holidays. It is important to recognize the signs of stress and how your body reacts to it. Some of the signs That Professor Stokes gave are having trouble sleeping, irritability changed food habits, inability to experience please, and there are even physical signs like a weak immune system or weak muscles. Stokes says be prepared when these signs hit.
“So I think it’s important to go into the holidays with a plan so that you know what your resources are. I think the worst thing we can do is go into the holidays and just hope for the best. I think it’s actually really important to sit down with a significant other and kinda say ‘This is my strategy for getting through this”
And everyone’s strategy isn’t going to be the same, according to Stokes.
“You have to find your coping mechanism, that would be my tip, is find a coping mechanism that works for you. Maybe that’s like, I’m going to take three minutes to listen to my favorite song, you know, maybe that is I’m going to do a meditation exercise, maybe that is I’m going to you know drink a diet coke because I love it, you know something that is unique to you that’s something you can use that you know is going to be soothing.”
So if you are sure the holiday stress is going to hit, make sure your plan is ready to go before the big day.