Isahia Dyous goes back and forth on representation for upcoming trial

A Lima man charged with aggravated robbery had trouble deciding who he wants to represent him in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Isahia Dyous appeared in court with his attorney who filed a motion to withdraw from the case. He says Dyous has refused to communicate and work with him. Dyous tells the judge he's not comfortable with his attorney and wants to represent himself. After explanation and questions from the judge, Dyous decided not to go forward with that. The judge did not allow the attorney to withdraw and the two will continue to work together.
Police say Dyous and three others had a planned robbery of a man who was returning belongings to his girlfriend. He has a trial set for March 16, 2020.