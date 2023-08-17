Issue to legalize marijuana in Ohio will be on November 7th ballot

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio will have two statewide issues in the general election for voters to decide on.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says there are enough valid signatures for voters to decide on a citizen-backed ballot measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Medical marijuana has been legal in Ohio since 2016.
This ballot issue would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older to buy and possess two and a half ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of concentrates. Plus, set rules about how many marijuana plants you can grow in your own home and designate where the tax money for the sale of marijuana will be distributed, including addiction programs and cities with dispensaries.
This will be joining an issue on the November 7th ballot which is asking to change the constitution to allow people to carry out their own reproductive decisions, including abortion and contraception.
August 16, 2023 Press Release from Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol: Columbus, OH – Today the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol was notified by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office that they have submitted sufficient valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
The news comes after CRMLA submitted an additional 6,459 additional signatures in support of an initiated statute legalizing the adult use of marijuana to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office on August 3. Local boards of elections determined that 4,405 of the additional signatures were valid.
“We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election Day,” spokesperson Tom Haren said.
