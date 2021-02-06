It could be weeks before Ohio announced the next group available for vaccine

There is no timetable for when the state of Ohio will announce the next group for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Currently, people over the age of 70-years-old, schoolteachers and staff, and people with disabilities and severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders are eligible to get the vaccine. Starting February 8th, that group will include people 65 years old and older which will complete those who are part of group 1B. Governor Mike DeWine says it could take a while to get people in that group their shots which has over 2.2 million people in it. He adds it is all about how much vaccine is coming in before they open eligibility up to other people.
“When we make a decision to go to the next group it is going to be based on the same thing that it’s based so far, that is how we save lives,” says DeWine. “And we know that if we take people 50 and above that, we have covered, I think about 96%, 97% of all the deaths that have occurred. So age is just the best indicator.”
The Ohio Hospital Association says the number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 has been below 2,500 since February 2nd. Governor DeWine has said that if the number of cases remains that low for seven days, he would consider lifting the statewide curfew which is currently from 11 pm. to 5 am.