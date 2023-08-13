It was "Welcome Day" for new students at Rhodes State College

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New Rhodes State College students are gearing up for their college career by learning a little more about it.
Over 450 students will be starting at the college this fall, and during “Welcome Day” some of the new students got to check out the campus and learn a little more about college life at Rhodes. The students started this fall are coming from 36 different Ohio counties and Indiana, Michigan, and New Jersey. Plus, the age range of incoming students is between 14 to 61 years old. College officials are ready to get the new year started with the large number of new students they have.
“This has been a historical year for Rhodes State College in terms of new student applications for the college, in terms of enrolling new students for the semester,” says Brendan Greaney, VP of Enrollment Management at Rhodes State College “We are also excited for our launch RN to BSN degree, which will allow students to complete their Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Rhodes State College.”
There is still time for even more students to enroll at Rhodes State because classes don’t start until August 21st.