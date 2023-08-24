Jacquavious Cartwright found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced to 20 to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of a handful of charges by an Allen County jury.
It just took a couple of hours for jurors to find 35-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright guilty of felonious assault, kidnapping, growing marijuana, and possession of cocaine. His trial began Tuesday afternoon.
Some of the charges came from an incident that happened on South Union Street one year ago. Cartwright allegedly was physically abusing a woman and wouldn't let her leave the home. When she did reach out to law enforcement, Cartwright barricaded himself in the house, until SWAT was called out and then he gave up.