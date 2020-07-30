Jameson overpass renamed "William A. Fowler Memorial Bridge" thanks to a group of 8th-graders

William A. Fowler was a man who grew up in our Lima neighborhoods, graduated from our schools, and went on to play a major role in learning about the universe around us. These 8th graders made sure Fowler's legacy was recognized in the city.
Students from South Science and Technology Magnet School set out on a quest to name something in the city after a Nobel Prize winner who grew up right here in Lima. Now, they join the mayor to dedicate Jameson overpass as the William A. Fowler Memorial Bridge.
Hailey Hahn who helped lead the project says, “Our class did something that no other 8th-grade class has done, and it will be there in memory of someone who did amazing things.”
Stardust: The William A. Fowler Series has been taking Lima students on an adventure through space and time to honor the famous astrophysicists. Fowler won the Nobel Peace Prize in physics in 1983 for his efforts to show how all the natural elements in the periodic table are forged under extreme conditions across the course of a star’s lifetime.
After learning about the impact a Lima native had on science and history, the students took it upon themselves to go to City Council and have the Jameson overpass dedicated to the hometown hero.
Leenell Hogan, another 8th grader who helped lead the project says, “It was very fun, all the steps that we had to do, all the days after school that we had to research and all that time it actually paid off because it actually worked.”
Mayor David Berger says this goes to show that regardless of your age, you can be involved in your community.
“Here we have students who took this lesson and then decided that it could have a bigger impact on our community and really create a level of awareness in Lima about the heritage of this man. It’s really, I think, an important contribution that they’ve made,” says Berger.
The Jameson overpass was chosen since it lands directly across from the home that Fowler lived in. Students Gavin Capuchino, Hailey Hahn, and Leenell Hogan, worked with local company Modo Media to make a "mockumentary" that follows their journey in finding something to dedicate to Fowler. Filming has been completed for the mockumentary and is expected to be released in a few short weeks.