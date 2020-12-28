JAMPD looking ahead to 2021

The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is looking into upkeep for their parks in 2021.
Director Tyler Black says the park district is planning to work on their parks by renovating shelter houses and keeping an eye on playground and restroom facilities.
The parks in our area have seen around 100,000 more visitors in 2020 than this time last year, and those visitors' safety is the park district's priority.
"It’s one of those things that if you fall behind, you’re just going to keep falling behind," said Black. "I think safety-wise for the people that use our parks, having safe facilities, especially with the pandemic, especially with just some of the things that of been going on, it’s ever more important."
Black says they're looking into grant money to help pay for any improvements or upkeep over the next year.