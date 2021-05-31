JAMPD offer guided hikes on National Trails Day on June 5th

It’s summer and why not get outside to explore some nature.
The Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks District is holding nature hikes to celebrate National Trails Day on June 5th. Organizers say there are over thirty miles of trails to explore in the park district. So next Saturday, staff members will be in nine different locations to guide people through an hour-long trip through the parks to show them what they have to offer.
“We use to have hikes from St. Marys to Deep Cut,” says Chris Fetzer, JAMPD Volunteer Coordinator. “That is a 10-mile hike, to get people to come out for a 10-mile hike is pushing it. So, we are offering a 45 minute to an hour hike at any of our parks.”
The list of parks that will be hosting a guided hike for National Trail Day are Allen Co. Farm Park, Ft. Amanda Park, Heritage Park, Haver Ridge, Hermon Woods, Kendrick Woods, McLean Teddy Bear Park, Motter Metro Park, and Ottawa Metro Park.
The hikes start at 10 a.m. in each of the parks. For more information about locations log on to www.jampd.com.