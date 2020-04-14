JAMPD remains open and provides engaging activities through Facebook

Even during Ohio's stay at home order, the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is doing a lot on social media to keep people engaged.
The parks remain open during the stay at home order and provide an outlet for exercise. The park district is reminding people to still keep that six feet of social distancing. On Facebook, the park district naturalists continue to provide park updates and activities students or families can do out in nature. They say it's a good time to explore the parks as flowers are beginning to bloom, birds are migrating and other animals are waking up.
"Everybody feels so isolated, but the parks are open and they're out there for you," Chris Fetzer said, JAMPD volunteer coordinator. "You can go out there and -- it's been scientifically proven that a walk in the park will lower your blood pressure make you feel more connected and calms you down. So, if you're feeling anxious, just take a walk in the park."
With Sunday the start of National Volunteer Week, Fetzer wants to thank all her volunteers even though that can't be out helping during this time.