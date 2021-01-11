January 11, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 11, 2021.
Mercer County has added 1 death. Allen County has 92 new cases, Auglaize County went up 49 cases, Hancock County went up 40 cases and Logan County has 29 new cases. Shelby County has 27 new cases, Van Wert and Putnam counties have 19 new cases each, Hardin County added 17 cases, Paulding has 14 new cases and Mercer County added 10 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 75 new deaths and 7,892 new cases. 219 people were hospitalized, and 28 patients were placed in the ICU. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 639,080 people have recovered from the coronavirus.