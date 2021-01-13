January 13th, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 13, 2021.
Van Wert has 1 new death. Allen County is reporting 56 new cases, Putnam County increased 48 cases, and Hancock County went up 43 cases. Shelby County added 33 cases, Auglaize County had 30 new cases, Mercer County added 25 cases, Logan County has 23 new cases, Hardin County went up 21 cases and Van Wert County has 15 new cases, and Paulding County increased by 7 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 79 new deaths reported today and 6,707 new cases. 288 people were admitted to the hospital and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 656,433 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.