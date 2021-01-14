January 14th, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 14, 2021.
Allen County has 4 new deaths and Shelby County added 1 more. Allen county also has 95 new cases, Shelby County increased by 42 cases, and Hancock County has 41 new case. Auglaize and Putnam counties each have 28 new cases, Logan County went up 23 cases, Mercer County adds 22 new cases, Hardin County had 21 new cases, Van Wert County increased 15 cases and Paulding County has 10 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 109 new deaths today and 7,654 new cases. 449 people were admitted to the hospital and 37 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health say 663,856 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.