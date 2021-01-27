Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 27, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 1 new death and 42 new cases. Hancock and Auglaize Counties increased by 29 cases and Logan County went up 25. Hardin County has 23 new cases, Mercer County added 18 cases, Putnam County had 17 new cases, Van Wert County went up 13 cases, Shelby County increased 10 new cases and Paulding County has 7 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 75 new deaths reported and 5,366 new cases. 254 people were admitted to the hospital and 21 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 757,003 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.