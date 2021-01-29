Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 29, 2021.
Mercer County has one new death. Allen County is reporting 46 new cases, Hardin and Mercer Counties have 25 new cases each. Logan County went up 21 cases, Hancock County increased 20 cases, Auglaize and Paulding counties have 13 new cases each. Putnam County has 11 more cases, Shelby County has 8 new cases, and Van Wert added 6 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 64 new deaths Friday and 4,874 new cases. 166 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 23 patients were place in the ICU. As of Friday there are 770,597 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.