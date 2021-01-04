January 4th, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state numbers for COVID-19 for January 4, 2021.
Allen County has 3 more deaths and Shelby County has 2 more deaths. Logan county went up 26 cases, Allen and Hancock Counties increased 25 cases each. Auglaize and Shelby Counties added 18 new cases, Putnam county adds 13 new cases, Hardin County has 5 new cases, Paulding County has 4 new cases and Van Wert County has 2 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 67 new deaths and 5,942 new cases reported Monday. 314 people were admitted to the hospital and 45 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 585,091people that are presumed recovered from the coronvirus.