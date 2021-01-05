January 5, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 5, 2021.

Allen County has 3 more deaths and Hancock and Paulding counties have added 1 death each. Shelby County went up 88 cases, Allen County increased 87 cases, and Van Wert County has 47new cases. Auglaize County added 41 cases, Hancock County had 36 more cases, Mercer County has 25 new cases, Putnam and Logan counties add 23 cases each, Paulding has 21 new cases and Hardin adds 12 cases.

As for statewide numbers, there were 104 new deaths and 7,580 new cases. 538 people were admitted to the hospital and 44 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says that 596,221 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.

 

