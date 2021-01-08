January 8th, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 8, 2021.
Van Wert county has 4 new deaths, Putnam added 3 deaths, Auglaize has 2 more deaths, and Allen and Mercer counties have 1 each. Allen County is also reporting 84 new cases, Shelby County has increased 51 cases. Logan County added 47 new cases, Hancock County went up 44 cases,, Auglaize County added 43 cases, Hardin County has 32 new cases, Paulding County increased 25 cases, Putnam County went up 23 cases,, Van Wert County has 14 new cases, and Mercer County has 10 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 82 new deaths and 9,535 new cases. There were 318 people were admitted to the hospital and 34 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there 621,185 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.