January trial date set for Michigan man charged with shooting Findlay trooper

The Michigan man who was arrested for shooting a Findlay trooper could face a jury in the beginning of 2022.
A Hancock County judge has set the trial for Robert Hathorn to start on January 31st. He was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, failure to comply with a police officer, and tampering with evidence.
Authorities say trooper Josef Brobst stopped Hathorn's car for speeding on October 6th on I75 near Findlay. Hathorn was asked to get out of the car when Brobst smelled marijuana. The two men were standing behind the patrol cruiser when they began struggling over the trooper's gun and Brobst was shot in the lower body.
Hathorn was on the run for over 12 hours following the shooting, before he was captured. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.