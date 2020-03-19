2020 Jefferson Award Winner Andy Maravola

Andy Maravola is a generous person, not only with his time he spends volunteering at Mercy Health-St. Rita's to help shuttle patients around, but with the money that he helps raise during his annual Charity Car Show. But he is quick to point out that it's the car enthusiasts like himself that make his generosity go even further.

Andy's wife Elaine nominated him for the award because she has seen firsthand his passion to help others and give back. 

Andy says the hard work is all worth it when he gets the thank yous from the people that he has touched with his actions.

 

