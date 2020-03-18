2020 Jefferson Award Winner Angie Herzog

Volunteers are a special kind of people because they always finding ways to give back to others. And this Jefferson Award winner makes it a point to give of herself every way she can.
Angie Herzog is feeling a lot of joy in her life, because of the many organizations that she belongs to and volunteers for which include the Lima Exchange Club, St Charles Catholic Church, Marimor Legacy Foundation, the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, and the Lima Area Concert Band. But just in the past three years, she has found another way to give back, as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for local children.
Herzog sees the importance of giving back as a volunteer because helping others can mean as much to yourself, as it does to the people you are helping.