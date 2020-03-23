2020 Jefferson Award Winner Barbara Coil

The Spencerville Ambulance Service hasn’t known a time that Barbara Coil wasn’t volunteering there. Since it’s inception 46 years ago, you can find Coil doing just about any job there is, in this volunteer organization.

2020 Jefferson Award Winner Barbara Coil

"I guess I’ve always helped people," Coil said. "That’s what I wanted to do when I got out of school was be a nurse and so this just fit into my lifestyle, I guess."

2020 Jefferson Award Winner Barbara Coil

Coil has held every office in the ambulance service. Most recently she has been the treasurer for the last 23 years. But that’s not stopping her from serving in the field. You can find Coil going out on calls as she is an advanced EMT.

"Just a good feeling to know that you can help somebody that’s in dire need," said Coil. "And be able to see them get up and walk away sometimes."

Whether it’s working as a dispatcher or riding along in the ambulance herself, Coil has found time to volunteer all over Spencerville as well. She volunteered at Spencerville Schools as a nurse, volunteered at American Red Cross, served at Friends Church and volunteers at Joint Township Memorial Hospital.

"I just love taking care of people," said Coil. "I just feel a dedication out there. There’s something I just have to do."

Barbara Coil, one of your 2020 Jefferson Award Winners.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. You can catch me here weekday evenings managing our web/social media content and also adding video, pictures, links, etc. to what our reporters write up for our website.