2020 Jefferson Award Winner Barbara Coil

The Spencerville Ambulance Service hasn’t known a time that Barbara Coil wasn’t volunteering there. Since it’s inception 46 years ago, you can find Coil doing just about any job there is, in this volunteer organization.
"I guess I’ve always helped people," Coil said. "That’s what I wanted to do when I got out of school was be a nurse and so this just fit into my lifestyle, I guess."
Coil has held every office in the ambulance service. Most recently she has been the treasurer for the last 23 years. But that’s not stopping her from serving in the field. You can find Coil going out on calls as she is an advanced EMT.
"Just a good feeling to know that you can help somebody that’s in dire need," said Coil. "And be able to see them get up and walk away sometimes."
Whether it’s working as a dispatcher or riding along in the ambulance herself, Coil has found time to volunteer all over Spencerville as well. She volunteered at Spencerville Schools as a nurse, volunteered at American Red Cross, served at Friends Church and volunteers at Joint Township Memorial Hospital.
"I just love taking care of people," said Coil. "I just feel a dedication out there. There’s something I just have to do."
Barbara Coil, one of your 2020 Jefferson Award Winners.