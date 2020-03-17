2020 Jefferson Award Winner Kalie Kitchen

Finding time to give back to the community can be difficult for high school students especially as they try to juggle school work and personal time. But one area student is going above and beyond to show her community that she truly cares.
For the past two years, Bath High School sophomore Kalie Kitchen has devoted her time to giving back to the community. She volunteers close to 20 hours every month. As an Interact Club member, she has volunteered at a number of different events like food drives, festivals, and her personal favorite, the Rotary special needs Christmas event.
Leading by example is something that Kitchen takes pride in. Even after high school, she says she plans to continue her efforts of giving back.