2020 Jefferson Award Winner Melvin Parsons Jr.

It is in the Boy Scout motto to do your best, for God and country, and Jefferson Award winner Melvin Parsons has been living up to those words all of his life.

Melvin Parsons has a lifelong devotion to serve the children in the Spencerville community, through various activities in Spencerville Schools, the American Legion Post 191, and his church. But over the 50 plus years, he has been with the Boy Scouts and Parsons has always embodied their oath to "Help Other People". Parsons always enjoys the time he volunteers to help children, no matter what area it is in.

 

