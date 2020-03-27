2020 Jefferson Award Winner Richard Bowe, Sr.

Richard Bowe, Sr. has volunteering in his blood, which is good because since 2007 he has been helping the American Red Cross to get ready for blood drives and providing support for their disaster teams.
He has put in over 700 hours with the Red Cross, to help people give the gift of life, and just being around the people too.
Besides volunteering at the Red Cross he also has been helping out for two decades feeding souls and stomachs at Our Daily Bread. Even though he is over 80 years old, he is not slowing down helping where he can.