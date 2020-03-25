2020 Jefferson Award Winner Sally Windle

Those who know Sally Windle know that she has been an instrumental part of building the arts community in Lima.
“I want a community with an active arts population,” said Windle. “I want good schools. So those things are important to me so I don’t mind spending my time in doing those things.”
Over the past 30 years, she has served on several boards, taught art classes, and has been heavily involved with Downtown Lima, Inc.
She is also the founding member of Arts Advocacy Collaborative of West Central Ohio and the executive director of Artspace/Lima. Getting involved in the arts and helping the community is something that Windle says is very important to her.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and those things were here for me as I was growing up and working in the community,” she said. These are things that a rich community should have so those are things that I want to continue to help so they can continue to grow.”
Windle's long-time friend, Norma Penn, says she couldn't think of anyone more deserving of the 2020 Jefferson Award.
“She is absolutely the epitome of a volunteer and I told someone else that it’s not something that she learned or something that she trained for, but it’s just in her blood. It’s who she is,” said Penn.
Windle says she's honored to be a winner and happy to be recognized for this prestigious award.
“There are so many people that I know that do a lot and go above and beyond,” she said. “It’s a tremendous honor and I’m very happy and very humbled to receive the award.”