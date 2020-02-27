It's that time of year when some unsung local heroes get recognized for their time and effort they put into making our communities better. The Jefferson Awards honors those men and women who go above and beyond to give back.  This year's awards committee went through 28 nominations and selected 12 winners for this year. 8 adults and 4 youth will receive the Jefferson Award at a ceremony on March 26, 2020. 

Here is the list of winners:

2020 Jefferson Award Winners

Adults

Angela Herzog

Vince Koza (posthumously)

Melvin Parsons, Jr.

Sally Windle

Andy Marvola

Barb Coil

Kandi and Kim Graham

Richard Bowe, Sr.

Youth

Nicholas Isaac Barnes Curth

Aubree Flowers

Taylor Paul

Kalie Kitchen 

One of the 12 winners will be announced as our representative to attend the National Jefferson Awards in Washington D.C. Your Hometown Stations will be spotlighting each of these winners in the weeks to come.

 

