2020 Jefferson Award Winners

It's that time of year when some unsung local heroes get recognized for their time and effort they put into making our communities better. The Jefferson Awards honors those men and women who go above and beyond to give back. This year's awards committee went through 28 nominations and selected 12 winners for this year. 8 adults and 4 youth will receive the Jefferson Award at a ceremony on March 26, 2020.
Here is the list of winners:
Adults
Angela Herzog
Vince Koza (posthumously)
Melvin Parsons, Jr.
Sally Windle
Andy Marvola
Barb Coil
Kandi and Kim Graham
Richard Bowe, Sr.
Youth
Nicholas Isaac Barnes Curth
Aubree Flowers
Taylor Paul
Kalie Kitchen
One of the 12 winners will be announced as our representative to attend the National Jefferson Awards in Washington D.C. Your Hometown Stations will be spotlighting each of these winners in the weeks to come.