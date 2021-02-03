Jefferson Awards looking for volunteers to recognize at this years virtual awards in April

By definition, a volunteer is a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.
The region’s biggest volunteer recognition organization is looking for a number of these special people for the 2021 Jefferson Awards for Public Service. Nominations of these everyday heroes are being sought. Organizers say they are looking for people who have been volunteering in the community all their lives or those who came to the call during the pandemic.
Past Jefferson Award Winner Rachael Staley explains, “This last year we had different people that were making masks. You saw the community come together this last year. So, 2020 Jefferson Awards and honoring them in 2021 will be extra special for people just like that, that stepped up and met a need in an unconventional or conventional way. We’re looking forward to honoring those people in our community.”
Nominations can be submitted online at unitedwaylima.org through March 17th. You can also pick up a hard copy at the United Way of Greater Lima office. A virtual recognition program during national volunteer week in mid-April. The awards are sponsored by Your Hometown Stations, The Lima News, and Husky Refinery.