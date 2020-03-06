Jim Jordan speaks at the Allen County GOP luncheon

The Allen County Republican Party held a luncheon at the Eagles on Friday with guest speaker Jim Jordan.

The Eagles Lodge was packed with local members of the GOP, including several who are running for offices in Allen County. Congressman Jim Jordan showed up to discuss updates from Washington, like his most recent role of standing by President Trump through the impeachment trials. Because of the trials, Jordan is now pushing for a FISA reform.

He says, “We’re trying to work on that, and trying to do it in a bipartisan way so that we could protect people so that what happened to the President doesn’t happen to any other American in front of the FISA court.”

The reauthorization of the FISA and the Freedom Act are due on March 15th.

 

