Jim Jordan speaks on Republican Party, January 6th Commission, Biden administration

A Ohio representative was in Auglaize County on Wednesday and shared updates with those at the St. Marys Rotary.
Jim Jordan was the keynote speaker for the St. Marys Rotary meeting. Jordan spoke on the Republican party and recent events.
One of the most recent pieces of news from the GOP is the removal of U.S Representative Elizabeth Cheney from her leadership post. Cheney is a representative from the state of Wyoming and has been vocal in her opposition to former President of the United States Donald Trump and the GOP's policies.
Jordan states that the move was a necessary one.
"You can't have a spokesperson who is reciting Democrat talking points," explained Jordan. "You can't have a Republican conference spokesperson who goes against where 90% of the party is at."
Attempts to form a bi-partisan committee are still at the forefront of lawmakers. The committee would review the capitol riot acts on January 6th.
"Since before he took office, they tried to impeach him... and now they are trying to impeach him for a second time after he has left office," said Jordan. "This is all about just making sure he can't run again in 2024, which I think he is going to. I want him to... I think he was the best president we've had. I hope he runs again and wins."
President Joe Biden has passed his first 100 days in office. Congressman Jordan says that he thinks his first few months have been a disaster.
"You have a crisis on the border, you have a weakness projected from the oval office around the world, that's why you are seeing the aggressive posture from Russia, from China," said Jordan. "It's been a disaster. Let's hope that something changes."