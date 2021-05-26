Jim Jordan tours new medical facility in St. Marys

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan toured the new Grand Lake Medical Office building located at 1140 S. Knoxville Rd in St. Marys on Wednesday.
The congressman was able to tour the multi-million dollar facility, viewing each wing and learning more about the different types of services offered.
Jordan also sat down with medical leaders and listened to problems that have rose in the medical field. Jordan was also briefed on the medical facility's response during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"They have different practices going on here, family practice, OB-GYN, all the things that they are doing for the community to provide the care that folks in this community expect," said Jordan. "It's a great tradition and it's great to see how successful things are moving in this new facility."
"We really wanted to focus today on not only showcasing our facility and our capital project that we have been able to accomplish in the past year, but to also let him know how important small rural community hospitals have been and the response to COVID," said Cindy Berning, CEO/President of Grand Lake Health System.