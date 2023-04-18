Jimmy Burrow talks to students about having a plan on and off the field at Bluffton University's forum

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Jimmy Burrow talks with Bluffton University students about the different lessons he's learned throughout his life as an athlete, parent, and football coach, and he should know being the father of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow was the guest speaker at this week's athletic awards forum. During his presentation he stressed the importance of having a plan to win not only in sports but in life, highlighting that in order to overcome adversity in life a person must be willing to respect others, have integrity, and the ability to persevere. Burrow also spoke about what it means to give back to the community and how crucial it is for a person to put effort into themselves and others to be successful.
"The main thing is having a plan, a plan to win, a plan to succeed. It might be two sentences that eventually they can put on a piece of paper with a plan, but there's got to be a plan for everything in order to be successful and to win as an athlete and to be successful as a person, you have to have a plan," stated Jimmy Borrow, football coach.
Jimmy Burrow says he plans to continue to be the number one supporter for everyone in his family on and off the field for the rest of his life.