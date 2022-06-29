JJ Sreenan kicks off his campaign for State Representative

A local doctor is looking to take his expertise to Columbus to represent the 78th House District which serves Allen and eastern Auglaize County.
JJ Sreenan kicked off his campaign Wednesday afternoon. He was born and raised in Lima and graduated from Lima Central Catholic. He has been practicing pathology in the area for over a quarter of a century, and once co-owned Lima Pathology Laboratory. Sreenan says he saw a need for a change in Columbus after he saw what Ohio and the rest of the country went through over the last couple of years.
"I jumped in this race because I continued to see the erosion of so many of our freedoms in this country, and particularly during the pandemic, I just felt the need for people with better health care knowledge to be down in Columbus," says Sreenan. "We just don't have enough people down that way that have the knowledge to know what is truly misinformation that's happening and things that can be totally harmful."
Besides medicine, Sreenan has been active in education. Sitting on the boards of LCC and Ohio State Lima, he even serves as the director of the graduate medical education at St Rita's. He says the voucher program is something he would like to tackle if he gets elected.
"Ohio has had a really difficult time coming up with a great funding formula for our kids," adds Sreenan. "And so, I mean the parents should have that ability to have their kids go where they want, and the money should follow them wherever they go in education. So I know there are some things going down in Columbus right now where they are relooking at that. But I would love to be involved in those discussions because I have been actively involved on many education-related activities throughout my career."
Sreenan will be facing State Representative Susan Manchester in the August 2nd Republican primary. Early voting for the special election begins on July 6th.
