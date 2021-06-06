Jog for dogs event raises money for animal shelters in Hancock County

An event held by high school students aimed to raise money for two shelters in Hancock County.

The Jog for Dogs event brought residents to Emory Adams Park for a community dog walk. The event was hosted by Findlay High School's AP Government Class.

Entry into the walk was only one donated item, such as dog and cat food, toys, treats, and more. Monetary donations were also accepted.

All proceeds from the event go to help the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.

Refreshments were available for residents and their dogs during the community walk.

