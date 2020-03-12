John Kehoe sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape

In late January, John Kehoe was convicted after a jury trial for rape. Today he returned to the courtroom to hear his fate.
In Allen County Common Pleas Court, John Kehoe was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his conviction on three counts of rape. Kehoe raped a friend of his step-daughter’s back in January 2019. The victim, Selena Harrison, testified during the trial, providing a crucial testimony. The judge addressed Harrison following her judgment.
"But you can let this keep holding you back or you can try and put this chapter behind you and do something positive, with what’s happened to you," said Judge Terri Kohlrieser. "Mr. Kehoe, the same holds true for you. You can try and do something positive."
Kehoe, his now ex-fiance, her daughter and Harrison were drinking in an Elida home. At some point, Kehoe and Harrison were the only ones awake. The state said this is when he took advantage of her.
"Almost every witness that was present at the time this occurred said that he was the one that was pouring and delivering the majority of the shots," Kenneth Sturgill said, assistant Allen County Prosecutor. "And the victim said he had to help her back to the room because she was eating wings, she stood up, she couldn’t even get back to the room by herself."
Before sentencing, Kehoe attempted to file a motion for a new trial on his own. He asked his attorney to but his attorney stated he couldn’t find the ground to do it with no new evidence. After sentencing, Kehoe was told he will be getting an attorney appointed to him to begin an appeal of his conviction and sentence.
Kehoe will also have to register as a tier three sex offender.