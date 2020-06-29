John Michael Montgomery coming to Van Wert Co. Fair

A week after they had to cancel the Big and Rich concert, the Van Wert Live has found another country act to play at the county fair.
John Michael Montgomery and David Nail will be taking the stage at the fair on September 5th. Montgomery has had 30 songs on the billboard country charts and seven songs reach number one. Singer songwriter Nail is opening for Montgomery, will be bringing his blend of R&B and contemporary country to the Van Wert Fairgrounds.
Tickets range from $25 to $65 and they will go on sale on July 16th at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center website. Social distancing will be provided at the concert and people can purchase tickets in groups of ten when ordering.
Media Release from Van Wert Live 6/29/20: (Van Wert, OH) - Van Wert Live announces the return of the Van Wert County Fair concert at the Grandstand presented by Jim and Mary Pope and supporting sponsor, Van Wert Health. Electrifying the stage are Country hit-makers John Michael Montgomery and David Nail on Saturday, September 5 at 7:30P. Headliner John Michael Montgomery has had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts from ten studio albums, of which seven songs reached number one: "I Love the Way You Love Me", "I Swear", "Be My Baby Tonight", "If You've Got Love", "I Can Love You Like That", "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)", and "The Little Girl." Thirteen more have reached the top ten. Several of Montgomery's singles crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, his highest peak there having been achieved by "Letters from Home" in 2004.
Opener David Nail is known for his agile voice, a gift for songwriting, and a passionate performing style. Nail has a foot in both the country and pop worlds. His R&B-flavored voice merges vocal pop with contemporary country sounds, offering a throwback to the "countrypolitan" style of the 1960s. It's the launching point for his intricate arrangements and sincere lyrics heard in songs like "Red Light", "Whatever She's Got", "Let It Rain (feat. Sarah Buxton)", "Kiss You Tonight", "Turning Home" and "The Sound of a Million Dreams."
Concert tickets range from $25-$65 and go on sale Thursday, July 16. Tickets are available in any increment. An order is referred to as a "Fan Pod." Social distancing is provided around each order. Fan Pods of 10 or more friends and family are encouraged to provide the opportunity to experience live entertainment close and personal in a safe environment. Fan Pod orders of 10 or more will receive a 20% discount. Tickets are available online at NPACVW.ORG or in person at the Van Wert Live Box Office between 9A - 4P beginning July 16. To provide social distancing standards, patrons will select a section and number of seats. A confirmation of the specific seats assigned to the order will then be shared after the order is placed. These new ticket buying practices are a way to extend a live entertainment experience in a safe environment.
Van Wert Live coordinates events with the approval and guidance of the Van Wert Health Department. Patron safety is paramount. Social distancing between family units or fan pods will be observed. Facemasks are recommended but optional. Hand sanitizer is encouraged and sanitizing stations will available.
Van Wert Live events are presented by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation and powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 10700 SR 118 S, Van Wert. Contact: 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.ORG.