The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District board met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the plans for a new office building.
The office is planned to be built on Slabtown Road and was estimated to cost around $2.9 million. Those with the park district say that they are trying to keep the price as close as possible to that estimate and is looking into possible outside-funding to keep costs down for taxpayers.
The new building is being built with employees in mind: "The park district office that we have now is starting to become somewhat of an area of concern when it comes to safety and security, as well as the health of our staff, so we’ve been looking at what we can do to help alleviate that with a new park district office," said Tyler Black, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District director.
The park district hopes to make a bid on the project in March.