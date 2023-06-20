Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District provides updates on programs and happenings

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District held its monthly board meeting to discuss park happenings.
The district has entered an agreement for H2Ohio to conduct wetland restoration projects out at Kendrick Woods. They are also working to regulate the deer population across their parks with the implementation of a deer management program. The park district is encouraging everyone to come out this summer as they offer much more than just hiking and playing. Along with the amphitheater series every Saturday night at Ottawa Metro Park, their programs offer the chance for those young and old to learn more about nature and wildlife.
"This week is a couple days of summer camp. The following week we have an archery day camp where it kind of runs the entire week for kids aged from 5 to 14. Usually, there's a sign-up. Check our website and see if there's any spots still available. And then if there's not, you can get on a waiting list. If there are, then you're more than welcome to come out," stated Tyler Black, JAMPD director.
For details on all upcoming programs at the parks head over to https://www.jampd.com/ and click on the reservations and programs tab.