Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District updates on new office and upcoming anniversary celebration

The park district's Board of Commissioners met Tuesday as they finalize plans to open the new office. Construction for the new building is nearly finished with a completion date set for June 1st. The park district hopes to start moving in toward late June. At some point, there are plans to hold a ribbon cutting to officially open to the public. The new building was essential to bring employees all together in one place.
"Just the idea that all of our staff is in one place. Then, communication between the staff can be pretty ideal at that point and, I think that will carry over the public will be able to see that in the parks, just the communication aspect," says Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District Director Tyler Black.
If the new office isn't exciting enough, be sure to mark your calendars for June 25th as the district holds their 50th anniversary celebration free to the public.
"June 25th is that celebration day at Ottawa Metro Park. There will be a youth fishing derby from 9:30 to 11:30 that morning, and then, from noon until six there will be family activities for families to come out and enjoy. Everything is free unless you want to eat some food from one of the food trucks that's going to be there," Black adds.
To cap off the celebration, there will be a free concert by local country band Nashville Crush from 6 to 8PM that night.
