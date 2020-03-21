Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District urges everyone to practice social distancing in the great outdoors

Some people might think of social distancing as being locked up inside the house all day. The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District wants to remind everyone that the great outdoors is an ideal place to break out of those four walls while still keeping your distance. 

Although their planned events and activities are canceled through the end of April, all of the parks in the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District will remain open. They have over a dozen parks with more than 30 miles of trails to hike, and the Spring season is one of the most beautiful times to witness nature in. 

Dan Hodges, a naturalist with the parks says, “Every park has its own unique characters, and every park is going to change through over the springtime in really amazing ways. It’s a great time to be out and see it.”

Check out the park’s Facebook page where they will be posting pictures of the parks and trying to run their educational programs from there. 

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.