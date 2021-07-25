Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks helps local forest fairies find new homes

There was a huge construction event at Hermon Woodlands in Lima as a new fairy home neighborhood was installed.
Kids geared up in construction helmets and took to the woods to build some new homes for the magical fairies that live in the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park. They gathered the materials they needed to start building, and even the queen fairy was there to help.
The park district says that they love getting kids to enjoy being outdoors, and having them use their imaginations for this event is their favorite part.
Beth Theisen, a naturalist at Johnny Appleseed Park District says, “The fairy queen has agreed to come in today on her day off and open up her supplies store so that the kids can purchase some supplies if they need it for the building of their houses.”
Johnny Appleseed Park District likes to hold these types of events at least once a month for the kids.