Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District campgrounds are closed until further notice

With the weather getting warmer the announcement that the governor was closing campgrounds for recreational use hit a chord with some.
This is the time of year that many people get ready to take those weekend getaways but as of now, they will find those gates closed. Locally, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is following Governor DeWine’s order until further notice.
Park Director Kevin Haver had this to say, “We’re also watching the national front from the standpoint of the campground as well because a number of our campers are actually from out of state to visit family here in Lima and Allen County.”
Haver says they limit the number of people per campsite to 6 but the nature of camping is to socialize with others at the campground. They are choosing to err on the side of caution.