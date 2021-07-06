Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District hosts "Health Through Nature"

People took advantage of the nice weather to get out on some hiking trails.
Studies have shown that being out in nature can calm the nervous system, reduce stress and anxiety, as well as lower blood pressure. The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is taking advantage of the health benefits with their “Health Through Nature” program at McLean Teddy Bear Park, where people were encouraged to use their senses to experience nature and forget about their busy work and daily life. A naturalist with the park district spoke on how anyone can take advantage of nature.
Beth Theisen, Naturalist for the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District said, “Natural areas offer us incredible health benefits if we take the time to be outdoors. There’s nothing fancy about it it’s super simple, but we always try to make things so much more complicated than they are.”
The next “Health Through Nature” event will take place on August 3rd. You can find out how to register on their website, https://www.jampd.com/event/health-through-nature-7/.