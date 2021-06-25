Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District naturalists offer up some safety in nature tips

As many of us have turned to the outdoors for summer activities, the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District has some tips to have a safe time outdoors.
Naturalists say to always pay attention to what is round you. As the saying goes, "leaves of three, let it be." You will come across poison ivy and oak and to not ingest any type of vegetation you can’t identify. You should also leave any critters you see alone, and they should not bother you. The peskiest thing you will run into is mosquitoes and ticks. Even with these few annoying things, there are many more positives of getting outdoors.
JAMPD Naturalist Dan Hodges explains, “There’s a handful of negatives and there’s a plethora of positives to just getting outside and being outdoors. What it does for your health and your mind and your body. So, get outside and don’t let some of these things stop you. Do be prepared but don’t let some of that stuff stop you.”
Hodges also points out that Allen County has no “native species” of poisonous spiders or snakes. He invites everyone to take some time and visit one of the 16 parks the district has to offer.