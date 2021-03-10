Johnson & Johnson vaccine could benefit rural communities

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been in use for over a week now. With many Ohio residents living in rural areas, medical professionals say this new shot could benefit them.
With the emergency approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, millions of added doses have been given to Americans. Doctors see this brand as an advantage in the fight against COVID-19. Not only will it ramp up distribution to a wider range, but it only takes one shot. Dr. Steve Martin, the Dean of Ohio Northern University's Raabe College of Pharmacy, says only having to go once will get more people vaccinated quicker, especially those far from a site.
“Coming to get the vaccine is a challenge, especially in the rural communities. To get out, transportation is difficult. To drive to Kenton, or to drive to Lima, or Findlay to get a vaccine is hard," Martin explains. "And so being able to do it just once and be fully vaccinated after that I think is very important.”
While the efficacy of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is lower than the others available, it has been tested on the new COVID strains making rounds in Ohio.
Starting Thursday, March 11th, vaccine eligibility will open to those age 50 and older, and those with type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease. To get help with scheduling an appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.