Johnson & Johnson vaccine could get approval at the end of February

In about a week and a half, the Federal Drug Administration could grant emergency approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe cases, and 85% effective against critical cases. Plus, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in standard refrigeration for months, versus the below zero temperatures of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This could be a game-changer, not only for the United States but the world.
“Because there are so many countries that just don’t have the infrastructure that we do to be able to provide two vaccines to their population,” says Dr. Steven Martin, Dean of the Raabe College of Pharmacy, ONU. “They don’t have the health care infrastructure to be able to run clinics and to do immunizations. So, I think the options are going to come out from AstraZeneca and from Johnson and Johnson are really going to be game-changers across the world.”
The FDA will be meeting on February 26th about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and could be approved for use in the United States by the end of the month. If approved, it could be distributed for use in March.