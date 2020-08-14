Joint law enforcement effort aims to address traffic concerns on west side of Lima

Law enforcement agencies are putting their foot down to address traffic concerns on the west side of Lima. For the next two weeks, the Lima Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol are dedicating more manpower to enforcement of violations on Cable Road and the surrounding area.
"We saw that there were some crash issues over here," Lt. Tim Grigsby said, OSHP, Lima Post. "And it’s specifically related to excessive speeds, failing to yield and distracted driving. With the sheer volume of this area, more attention needs to be paid to it. We’re not trying to be petty fault finders. We’re trying to address some dangerous driving behaviors before something tragic happens over here."
Complaints have come up to law enforcement and city officials more frequently than ever. That’s what prompted the idea.
A man was also fatally struck on Elida Road earlier this year.
"Lima City Council had a Safety Service Committee meeting not too long ago," said Chief Kevin Martin, Lima Police Department. "Again this was one of the areas very specifically identified where they’re receiving complaints. I’ve received other complaints from other people about cars racing up and down Cable Road. Racing up and down some of the other side streets such as Latham Avenue."
It’s been a compounding problem for a while martin says. With the University of Northwestern Ohio students returning to campus, it’s adding to the problem.
"Just by the very nature of being young, a little more reckless and a little less careful," said Martin speaking about college students. "So I’m sure that’s part of what’s contributing to the problem. But with the sheer volume of traffic and the sheer number of complaints, I don’t believe UNOH students are the only problem. Other members of the driving public are likely causing the speed and some of the other issues.
Enforcement begins Sunday and goes to Aug. 29. Then they will assess.
"Well we’re going to take a couple weeks, look at the data," said Grigsby. "See if there’s any areas that stick out that need addressed more than others. And then based on that, we’ll make future plans."
Grigsby will appear on Noon Edition to discuss this further.