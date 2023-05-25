Press Release from Carrie Widman, Grand Lake Health System: JTD Hospital Foundation at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, in St. Marys, is proud to announce a significant donation towards the acquisition of stereotactic breast biopsy equipment.
The JTD Hospital Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. William Braun for his remarkable generosity and commitment to improving healthcare in our community. The new stereotactic breast biopsy equipment will be instrumental in expanding diagnostic capabilities, reducing waiting times, and ultimately saving lives.
Mr. Braun’s donation was given in honor and memory of his wife, Cheryl (Stucke) Braun. In October 2022, Cheryl lost her courageous battle with lung cancer. Mr. Braun wanted to honor the second family that Cheryl developed during her 16 years of service at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Braun’s donation will help the early diagnosis and treatment plans for women facing irregular mammography. The stereotactic breast biopsy technology is a cutting-edge technology used in the diagnosis of breast cancer. When a mammogram detects an abnormality that cannot be felt during a breast exam and cannot be seen using ultrasound, a physician may want to perform a stereotactic breast biopsy. A stereotactic breast biopsy is the removal of a sample of breast tissue to test for cancer. It enables highly accurate and minimally invasive tissue sampling, allowing for early detection and precise diagnosis. This equipment significantly enhances the capabilities of healthcare providers and allows women to stay close to home for diagnostic care and often allows the start of treatment to being sooner.
"We are immensely grateful to Mr. Braun for his extraordinary and generous support," said Julie Jacobs, Executive Director of the JTD Hospital Foundation. "This donation will empower us to provide the highest quality care to our patients, enabling earlier detection and intervention for breast cancer cases. On behalf of our entire organization, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Mr. Braun for his invaluable contribution."
Through this donation, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital will be able to deliver exceptional healthcare services to women in our community. The contribution will facilitate the purchase of the latest stereotactic breast biopsy equipment, enabling Joint Township District Memorial Hospital to offer state-of-the-art diagnostic care for breast health.
The JTD Hospital Foundation encourages other community members and organizations to consider supporting Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in its mission to provide comprehensive breast health services. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of countless women and ensure access to cutting-edge healthcare technology.
For more information about stereotactic breast biopsy technology or to donate, please call the JTD Hospital Foundation office at 419-394-3335.