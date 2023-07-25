Joint Township District Memorial Hospital Awards 2023 Scholarship Winners

July 25, 2023 Press Release from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital: Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s Nursing Scholarship Fund was established in 1990. This fund provides a $1,000 scholarship to qualified applicants pursing their education in nursing. The applicant must be a graduating high school senior, current college student or adult returning to school pursing a degree in nursing and live in Auglaize or Mercer counties. Through an interview process, the chosen applicant is awarded a $1,000 renewable scholarship as long as they are enrolled in a nursing program and are in good academic standing.
This year’s Nursing Scholarship recipient is Grace Wilker. Grace is a New Bremen High School graduate currently attending Wright State Lake Campus pursing her BSN.
The Landen Philpot Scholarship was established in 2014 in honor of Landen Philpot, son of Joey and Jessica Philpot, who passed away in 2011 from SIDS. This fund provides two $1,000 scholarships to area students through funds raised by the annual Landen’s 5K Walk/Run. The applicants selected for the interview process, must be a high school senior, current college student or adult returning to college, residing in one of the counties served by the Grand Lake Health System. Applicants must be accepted or attending an accredited school of nursing with an interest in obstetrics or newborn care.
The 2032 Landen Philpot Scholarship recipients are:
Kaylie Gayer, a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and a current junior at Ohio University, Athens.
Abigail Knapke, a 2023 graduate of Ft. Recovery High School and will be attending the University of Cincinnati.
To learn more about scholarship opportunities or how you can donate to the scholarship funds, please contact Julie Jacobs at the JTD Hospital Foundation at 419-394-3387 ext. 3574 or jujacobs@jtdmh.org.